SA will have energy security in two years, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The insecurity of electricity supply is the largest constraint on growth and investment in SA’s economy
15 October 2020 - 15:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he would accelerate the process of bringing additional energy generation on line and that SA would be over its electricity constraints in the next two years.
The insecurity of electricity supply is the largest constraint on growth and investment in the economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now