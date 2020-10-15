National SA will have energy security in two years, Cyril Ramaphosa says The insecurity of electricity supply is the largest constraint on growth and investment in SA’s economy BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he would accelerate the process of bringing additional energy generation on line and that SA would be over its electricity constraints in the next two years.

The insecurity of electricity supply is the largest constraint on growth and investment in the economy.