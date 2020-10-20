National Eskom to invest nearly R120bn in national grid The large amount of capital needed implies that Eskom’s borrowing requirements will continue to climb even after work on Medupi and Kusile is completed BL PREMIUM

Eskom hopes to invest R118bn in its transmission network between 2021 and 2030 to prepare for new connections, especially of renewable energy projects, and to refurbish ageing transmission infrastructure.

The large amount of capital needed implies that Eskom’s borrowing requirements will continue to climb even after work on mega projects Medupi and Kusile is completed. Eskom’s debt is now R488bn and is acknowledged by both the company and government as unsustainable. The government has been mulling a plan to restructure Eskom debt for nearly two years.