Huge ramp up of vaccine rollout planned
The public and private sectors are aiming to reach 192,500 vaccinations a day by the end of May
21 May 2021 - 15:31
SA’s vaccination programme took a leap forward this week with 117,000 people vaccinated in the past four days, as the public sector ramped up and the private sector joined the drive.
Business for SA, an umbrella structure of business organisations, said on Friday that both sectors intended to ramp up “aggressively” over the next month and were aiming to reach 192,500 vaccinations a day by the end of May...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now