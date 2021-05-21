National Huge ramp up of vaccine rollout planned The public and private sectors are aiming to reach 192,500 vaccinations a day by the end of May BL PREMIUM

SA’s vaccination programme took a leap forward this week with 117,000 people vaccinated in the past four days, as the public sector ramped up and the private sector joined the drive.

Business for SA, an umbrella structure of business organisations, said on Friday that both sectors intended to ramp up “aggressively” over the next month and were aiming to reach 192,500 vaccinations a day by the end of May...