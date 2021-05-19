National / Health Discovery’s walk-in vaccinations a hit, but just for a day News that the company was taking walk-ins over the age of 70 spread rapidly by word of mouth BL PREMIUM

Health and life insurer Discovery, which began administering Covid-19 vaccines at its head office site in Sandton earlier this week, was hit by a scheduling glitch on the government’s electronic registration system on Wednesday morning, which forced it to take walk-ins.

The problem was confined to Discovery’s site, according to Lwazi Manzi, spokesperson for health minister Zweli Mkhize...