Medical aids to pay at least R300 a shot
Health department says private medical aids will be charged more than R300 a shot as second phase of Covid-19 jabs starts on Monday
17 May 2021 - 05:43
The department of health says private medical aids will be charged more than R300 a shot to access the 51-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines it has secured from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for the second phase of SA’s vaccine rollout, which starts on Monday.
That is more than double the $10 (about R140) health minister Zweli Mkhize previously told parliament each dose of the Pfizer and J&J vaccines was expected to cost...
