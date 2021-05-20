National / Health Government moves to iron out Covid-19 vaccine appointment glitches Health department appeals for patience among people waiting for jabs BL PREMIUM

The health department has moved to fix the appointment problems that marred the start of SA’s coronavirus vaccine rollout at some venues, and is giving eligible sites greater control over how they schedule people for a jab.

SA’s mass vaccination drive got under way on Monday, with a deliberately slow start to give provincial health departments and private sector providers time to get to grips with the operational requirements of running their sites. As of Wednesday evening, a total of 77,505 people over the age of 60 had received their first dose of the double-shot Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine...