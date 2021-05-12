National / Health Last-minute push to use up J&J shots before national vaccinations kick off Sisonke investigators widen criteria to allow more people to benefit BL PREMIUM

Long queues of health-care workers snaked through designated Covid-19 vaccination sites on Tuesday as researchers raced to finish the Sisonke study to vaccinate health workers before the national rollout begins on Monday.

The study, which aims to administer 500,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) single doses, fell behind schedule after SA’s medicines regulator temporarily paused use of the shot while it investigated US reports of a rare blood-clotting disorder...