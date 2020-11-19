Report to rule on communities’ land rights in Eastern Cape
Farm workers and supposed former owners at odds over ownership of farms
19 November 2020 - 18:08
A rural community in the Eastern Cape is pinning its hopes on the outcomes of a land audit to see whether the farms they have lived on for “over a century” will be transferred to them.
They are up against a local clan, which counts former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele as a member, that wants to be recognised at the rightful owners of the land...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now