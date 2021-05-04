Joburg mayor Makhubo lays out priorities during state of the city address
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says basic services to residents are at the centre of the city's delivery programme amid Covid-19 setbacks
04 May 2021 - 20:15
The delivery of basic services to Johannesburg’s 5-million residents was the crux of ANC mayor Geoff Makhubo’s state of the city address on Tuesday.
He promised to improve access to services such as housing, electricity, potable water, improving the city’s financial position, fixing of the roads and other infrastructure, as well as encouraging entrepreneurship. He also promised to fight illegal land invaders and building hijackers, and promote the township economy, among other priorities...
