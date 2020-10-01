Gauteng needs big interventions to help its economy, David Makhura says
The premier says being at level 1 means the economy can start to be revitalised and he wants to prove that corruption doesn’t pay
01 October 2020 - 15:59
UPDATED 01 October 2020 - 17:44
Gauteng premier David Makhura has saidhis administration is focusing on large-scale infrastructure projects and small business development to re-ignite the provincial economy, which was damaged by the coronavirus lockdown.
The province, which contributes an estimated R1.5-trillion or 35% to GDP, is the epicentre of the pandemic in SA, with more than 219,700 confirmed cases and more than 4,240 deaths.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now