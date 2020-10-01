National Gauteng needs big interventions to help its economy, David Makhura says The premier says being at level 1 means the economy can start to be revitalised and he wants to prove that corruption doesn’t pay BL PREMIUM

Gauteng premier David Makhura has saidhis administration is focusing on large-scale infrastructure projects and small business development to re-ignite the provincial economy, which was damaged by the coronavirus lockdown.

The province, which contributes an estimated R1.5-trillion or 35% to GDP, is the epicentre of the pandemic in SA, with more than 219,700 confirmed cases and more than 4,240 deaths.