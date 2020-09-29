National Legal action looms over Joburg property revaluations Residents claim properties were revalued to be worth more than market price, thereby allowing council to charge higher rates BL PREMIUM

Owners of units in some Johannesburg apartment blocks hit with a big increase in their council bills after their properties were rezoned and revaluated have teamed up to challenge the council in court.

Previously the city had billed them a flat rate of R250 a flat and R500 for multi-dwelling properties. They claim their properties were revalued to be worth more than the market price, thereby allowing the council to charge them higher rates.