Legal action looms over Joburg property revaluations
Residents claim properties were revalued to be worth more than market price, thereby allowing council to charge higher rates
29 September 2020 - 18:53
Owners of units in some Johannesburg apartment blocks hit with a big increase in their council bills after their properties were rezoned and revaluated have teamed up to challenge the council in court.
Previously the city had billed them a flat rate of R250 a flat and R500 for multi-dwelling properties. They claim their properties were revalued to be worth more than the market price, thereby allowing the council to charge them higher rates.
