Proposed law could ban foreigners from doing business in Gauteng townships
Premier’s office says bill is aimed at helping local businesses, but lobby group warns it could stoke xenophobia
29 September 2020 - 19:53
SA’s economic hub of Gauteng is moving to pass a law that could make it illegal for foreign nationals to run certain formal and informal businesses in the townships.
A lobby group, however, has dismissed the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill as a recipe for disaster, saying it is not only unconstitutional, but could lead to a flare-up of xenophobic attacks in SA’s richest province.
