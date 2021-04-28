LETTER: SA deserves better than ANC cadre deployment

It has always been ANC policy “to deepen the hold of the liberation movement over the levers of state”, and now party chair Gwede Mantashe has admitted to [this] before the Zondo Commission, though he tried to justify it.

For all South Africans who have, over the past 27 years, visited a government office for whatever purpose, this was not news. We experienced it. Enoch Godongwana was even more honest when it came to cadre deployment — he believes the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) belongs to the government. He is also chair of the ANC national executive committee’s subcommittee on economic transformation, and during an interview said: “What is undermining accountability is the creeping of patronage under the guise of deployment ... greed is one ... where people are put in positions to get access to resources.”

What the two gentlemen have said is, of course, nothing new. In February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “All too often, people have been hired and promoted to key positions for which they are neither suitable nor qualified.”

The policy applies to all government instances and the decay, down to the lowest level, is clearly visible. The question and doubt thus involuntarily arises as to why the GEPF should be an exception. It is not. Does this not explain the unholy issues exposed in the Mpati commission pertaining to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and GEPF?

Skewed and illegal investments? Misuse of government policy regarding broad-based BEE to justify illegal investments? Rotten service whereby pensioners and widows must wait for up to a year for their pensions, to mention but a few?

Who are the cadres serving on the boards of the PIC and the GEPF? And the staff? Would these people resign if they knew the ANC policy? Or would the honest Godongwana point them out to us? Transparency demands this.

Godongwana also said there is a feeling that cadre deployment has served its purpose and should be replaced by professionalism. There is apparently a plan for this. Another ANC plan? A plan to be executed by deployed and incapable cadres? Like the toddler, we say; “Show me!” He says it will happen. They say, “As far as we can.”

Why is the gate for incapable cadres kept open? Please explain more, Mr Godongwana.

Adamus P Stemmet

Durbanville

