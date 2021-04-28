Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Black Business Council should target Chinese investors There is substantial trade and investment between the two countries and potential for more BL PREMIUM

While reading that Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu is wooing the organisation’s US counterpart, the National Business League, with the goal of black-owned businesses working together so the council’s members can have access to capital and be better integrated into supply chains, it occurred to me that the council should consider devising a strategic plan to target Chinese investors.

There have been success stories and failures regarding bilateral deals between China and SA. Most of the deals have not been huge and do not make the news, but collectively there is substantial trade and completed investments between the two countries, and much potential for more. ..