Tourism recovery plan aims to spark flagging sector
The tourism minister has reached out to the finance minister for help to bring back the government travel and conferencing budget
22 April 2021 - 14:24
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane wants the Treasury to bring back the budget for government travel and conferencing to boost the flagging tourist industry.
She said in her opening remarks at a function on Thursday to reveal the tourism recovery plan — which was approved by the cabinet this week — that she has approached finance minister Tito Mboweni about this...
