LETTER: SA’s tourism potential is limitless

Tour guides are ambassadors for SA as they could well influence tourists to return

22 February 2021 - 16:04
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbor area in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbor area in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

The World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations celebrated International Tourist Guides Day (celebrated annually on February 21) via a virtual celebration ceremony. I was honoured to be one of the guest speakers at this ceremony.

As a recently qualified tour guide myself, I have an added and in-depth understanding and appreciation of what being a tour guide entails. Unfortunately, the public generally have little comprehension and awareness for what tour guides actually do; and the preparation, research and knowledge needed to ensure tourists have the best possible experience.

Tour guides are indeed ambassadors for our country as they not only have the potential to enhance the experiences of tourists but could well influence tourists to return.

SA’s tourism potential is limitless as it has the capacity to generate jobs, grow the economy and create opportunities for entrepreneurship. This is particularly important in SA at this time as we suffer economically so heavily.

Manny de Freitas, MP
DA tourism spokesperson

