National Tourism Equity Fund is unlawful, Solidarity and AfriForum tell court Ebrahim Patel’s nod was not obtained as required by law, NGOs say in bid for interdict to stop disbursement BL PREMIUM

The R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund is unlawful because tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane established it without the go-ahead from her trade, industry & competition counterpart, Ebrahim Patel, as required by law, lobby groups Solidarity and AfriForum argued in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The fund is unlawful in terms of the tourism sector code and the Broad-Based BEE Act as well as the constitution because it constitutes unfair discrimination, they said...