National

Presidency sets date for local government elections in October

21 April 2021 - 21:00 Amanda Khoza
Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The 2021 local government elections will take place on Wednesday, October 27, the presidency announced.

“This will be the sixth time under SA's democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

Seale said in a statement on Wednesday evening that minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

SA will join several other countries around the world who have held elections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The president urges eligible — and especially first-time voters — to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections which provide the basis for development and service delivery closest to where citizens live,” said Seale.

TimesLIVE

Demarcation board changes municipal ward boundaries

Only 36% of wards retained the boundaries they had in the 2016 local government election
National
3 days ago

Little interest in new multi-party democracy fund, says IEC

The fund only takes effect on April 1, but the electoral commission says only one company has shown any interest so far
National
3 weeks ago

Electoral law changes needed urgently, Motsoaledi tells MPs

Amendment bill has to be finalised before the upcoming local government polls, minister says
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Expropriation without compensation will not ...
National
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Transnet turns to private sector to ...
National
3.
Bullet fired through window of building hosting ...
National
4.
Withdrawal of Jacob Zuma’s legal team could delay ...
National
5.
Samwu strike won’t affect water supply, says Rand ...
National

Related Articles

Local government elections: What now?

Features

By-elections to take place in April and May, IEC says

National

IEC to enforce Political Party Funding Act when it takes effect in April

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.