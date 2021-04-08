Local government elections: What now?
Neither the authorities nor the IEC can simply postpone local government elections as a result of the pandemic. Doing so would require an amendment to SA’s constitution — or a court order
08 April 2021 - 05:00
As the threat of a third wave of Covid infections looms, SA’s electoral commission is soldiering on to deliver local government elections later this year.
Political parties would usually have been out in full force by now, campaigning over the length and breadth of the country as they seek to woo voters. This year, due mostly to Covid, the rallies are nonexistent and the campaigning clinical and online...
