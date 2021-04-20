National Air fryers and alcohol — a look at SA’s online shopper Online shopping trends revealed in OneDayOnly’s latest survey show the sector is set to continue growing BL PREMIUM

SA consumers who shop online do so primarily for the convenience and many are buying more goods such as cleaning products and alcohol on the internet, says online retailer OneDayOnly in an shopping trends survey.

The growing number of items that online shoppers buy coupled with the continued popularity of buying alcohol online create an environment fit for the sector to continue to grow. ..