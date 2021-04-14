National Consumers more worried about jobs than Covid-19 About 41% of South Africans were spending more than their income each month, survey finds BL PREMIUM

SA consumers are more concerned about their financial situation than about Covid-19, with an expert describing the country’s pandemic effect as shifting from a health crisis to a financial one.

Professional services firm Deloitte on Wednesday released details on consumer spending in 18 countries including the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Chile and the UK in its State of Global Consumer Tracker. ..