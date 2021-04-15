Companies / Telecoms & Technology More than half of South Africans now shopping online, says Mastercard Shoppers are opting for contactless transactions because of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

A new study by global payments processor MasterCard shows signs of a growing e-commerce sector in SA, with rising online retails sales as a result of the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.

Online retail, a part of the broader e-commerce trend, has been on the rise globally for the past decade. That said, in SA, where the retail culture has traditionally been characterised by high foot traffic at shopping centres and malls, as well as informal and township economies, online retail made up less than 2% of total retail sales before Covid-19 affected our way of life in 2020. ..