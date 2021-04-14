SAA appoints Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO
Appointment of Kgokolo takes the business rescue process of national airline a step closer to completion
14 April 2021 - 20:14
SAA has appointed Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO, the interim board chair Geoff Qhena announced to staff on Wednesday.
SAA, which has been in business rescue since December 2019, has been without a CEO since Zuks Ramasia retired as acting CEO a year ago. The last permanent CEO was Vuyani Jarana who resigned in June 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now