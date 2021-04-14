National SAA appoints Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO Appointment of Kgokolo takes the business rescue process of national airline a step closer to completion BL PREMIUM

SAA has appointed Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO, the interim board chair Geoff Qhena announced to staff on Wednesday.

SAA, which has been in business rescue since December 2019, has been without a CEO since Zuks Ramasia retired as acting CEO a year ago. The last permanent CEO was Vuyani Jarana who resigned in June 2019...