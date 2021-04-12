National Pilots reject final offer to end strike Practitioners warn offer will expire once business rescue process ends BL PREMIUM

The business rescue practitioners of SAA have made a final settlement offer to pilots who are both on strike and locked out, warning them that once the business rescue process ends the offer expires.

However, pilots belonging to the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) have decided to take their chances and if the rescue ends, say they will pursue their claims with the new board and management of SAA...