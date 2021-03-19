National SAA rescue over by end March, but no date for when flights resume SAA is now a company that is ‘solvent and liquid’ BL PREMIUM

The business rescue practitioners of SAA intend to hand back the company by the end of March, ending the 15-month rescue process.

In a detailed notice to affected parties on Friday, the rescue practitioners outlined all the outstanding matters to be completed by the end of March and said SAA was now a company that was “solvent and liquid”...