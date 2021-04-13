National Proposed amendments to Employment Equity Act challenged The Institute of Race Relations says the bill would trigger disinvestment and emigration, but Cosatu is all for it BL PREMIUM

Proposed amendments to the Employment Equity Act, which seek to give the labour minister the authority to set employment equity targets for employers across the economy, will trigger a flight of scarce skills and capital, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) told parliament on Tuesday.

Parliament is holding public hearings on the contentious Employment Equity Amendment Bill. In its submission, the IRR —which campaigns for the right to make decisions about life, family, and business, free from government, political and bureaucratic interference — said the bill, if passed, is likely to trigger excessive costs in the form of disinvestment and emigration...