Black empowerment ‘is not corruption’
B-BBEE Commission head makes spirited defence of policy and says every entity operating in SA must apply it
17 March 2021 - 16:49
The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission, responsible for monitoring compliance with empowerment legislation, has vowed even corruption will not will distract it from pushing for economic transformation.
The commission said B-BBEE was an economic policy of government and should not be confused with the social ill that results in government entities and departments losing billions of rand annually to graft, fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure...
