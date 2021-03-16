National Finance watchdog to get BEE role, says David Masondo Deputy finance minister says the Cofi Bill seeks to make explicit the constitutional imperative for transformation BL PREMIUM

Transformation of the financial sector, and the asset manager segment in particular, is a "constitutional imperative" and the government will bolster BEE legislation to achieve a more equitable demographic balance, says deputy finance minister David Masondo.

He said on Tuesday three proposals in the draft Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill, which is expected to be tabled in parliament later in 2021, will deal with the slow pace of transformation in the sector...