Finance watchdog to get BEE role, says David Masondo
Deputy finance minister says the Cofi Bill seeks to make explicit the constitutional imperative for transformation
16 March 2021 - 13:20
UPDATED 16 March 2021 - 17:11
Transformation of the financial sector, and the asset manager segment in particular, is a "constitutional imperative" and the government will bolster BEE legislation to achieve a more equitable demographic balance, says deputy finance minister David Masondo.
He said on Tuesday three proposals in the draft Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill, which is expected to be tabled in parliament later in 2021, will deal with the slow pace of transformation in the sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now