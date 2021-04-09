Companies / Mining

Exxaro sells three coal mining operations to BEE group

The transaction is awaiting approval from the Competition Commission and department of mineral resources & energy

09 April 2021 - 10:00 Andries Mahlangu
The logo of coal miner Exxaro is seen outside the company’s Pretoria headquarters. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
SA’s largest coal producer, Exxaro Resources, has sold its three mining operations, which it has identified as noncore to its portfolio. 

Exxaro, which is the biggest supplier of coal to power utility Eskom, said on Friday that it had sold Dorstfontein, Forzando and Tumelo operations to a privately owned BEE company, which owns three coal mines.

The BEE entity, known as Overlooked, produces 2.4-million tonnes of coal a year and plans to double that amount to 4.8-million tonnes a year by 2022.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021, is awaiting approval from the Competition Commission and department of mineral resources & energy.

Dorstfontein, Forzando and Tumelo operations are together known as Exxaro Coal Central.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. 

Exxaro is also in talks to sell Leeuwpan coal mine operation, which it has also earmarked as noncore.

