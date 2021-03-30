Alcohol industry spared lengthy ban as churches celebrate
30 March 2021 - 20:14
UPDATED 30 March 2021 - 22:42
SA’s alcohol industry has been hit with a four-day ban on sales for offsite consumption, though it is probably breathing a sigh of relief to have escaped a total prohibition that could have crippled it.
While bars, restaurants and taverns will be able to sell alcohol, supermarkets and other stores will not be able to do so from Friday until Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Tuesday night. He kept the country on level 1 of the national lockdown with some tweaks to help prevent a new surge in Covid-19 infections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now