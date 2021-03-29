African Union to get up to 220-million J&J Covid-19 vaccine doses

Bengaluru — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will supply up to 220-million doses of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine to African Union’s 55 member states from the third quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said on Monday.

J&J, through its Janssen Pharmaceutica unit, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (Avat), which could order an additional 180-million doses, for a combined total of up to 400-million doses through 2022.

“We need to immunise at least 60% of our population in order to get rid of the virus from our continent. The J&J agreement enables us to move towards achieving this target,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier in March, Europe approved J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The US, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot.

Late in 2020, J&J said it and the Gavi vaccine alliance expected to enter into a deal that would provide up to 500-million doses of the company's vaccine to Covax, the programme backed by the World Health Organisation, through 2022.

Johnson & Johnson has established a global manufacturing and supply network for its Covid-19 vaccine, collaborating with nine partners across four continents, including Aspen Pharmacare in SA.

Reuters