National Opposition parties slam 'costly' Eastern Cape name changes

The name changes for Eastern Cape towns gazetted by arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week are going to cost the government and businesses “hundreds of millions of rand”, opposition political parties have warned.

Mthethwa published the name changes in the government gazette on Tuesday, despite objections over the past two years. Port Elizabeth has been renamed Gqeberha, while the Port Elizabeth Airport has been changed to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport...