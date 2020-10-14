Airlink to partner with Qatar Airways
The embattled regional airline’s new link-up will enable it to service much of the Southern African region
14 October 2020 - 19:15
Struggling regional airline Airlink has entered into a partnership with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest carriers, which will see it expanding its presence in Southern Africa.
The partnership could also boost Airlink’s recovery, which like most airlines was hard hit by government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, which restricted travel. Until recently, Airlink had a franchise agreement with state-owned airline SAA, which has been in business rescue since December. Airlink is one of the largest concurrent creditors of SAA and is owed about R700m in ticket revenue, money it is unlikely to recover in full.
