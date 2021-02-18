ANC NEC: Staying in step
ANC members’ reluctance to implement the step-aside rule stems from the fear that it will be used against them in future. It’s a concern that cuts across the party’s factional divides
18 February 2021 - 05:00
It should be easy enough for an organisation to have a member who’s facing criminal charges step aside from their post for long enough to defend themselves and protect the integrity of that organisation. Just not for the ANC, it seems.
Last week, Primedia announced that it had terminated the contracts of DJs Fresh and Euphonik, who were facing allegations of rape dating back to 2011...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now