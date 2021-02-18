Features ANC NEC: Staying in step ANC members’ reluctance to implement the step-aside rule stems from the fear that it will be used against them in future. It’s a concern that cuts across the party’s factional divides BL PREMIUM

It should be easy enough for an organisation to have a member who’s facing criminal charges step aside from their post for long enough to defend themselves and protect the integrity of that organisation. Just not for the ANC, it seems.

Last week, Primedia announced that it had terminated the contracts of DJs Fresh and Euphonik, who were facing allegations of rape dating back to 2011...