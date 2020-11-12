Cost of SAA bailout has risen to R14bn, says Pravin Gordhan
Gordhan said last week that R10.5bn the last amount that the government would put into SAA
12 November 2020 - 21:11
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Wednesday that the restructuring costs for SAA amounted to R14bn and not the R10.5bn that has previously been cited by business rescue practitioners.
Asked by DA MP Natasha Mazzone whether the R10.5bn that Gordhan has secured from the Treasury would cover SAA’s restructuring costs in full, Gordhan replied: “The total cost of restructuring is R14bn, of which R10.5bn is required currently.”
