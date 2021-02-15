National Koeberg seawall is safe, says regulator The National Nuclear Regulator says the power station is safe, despite corrosion in the containment buildings due to sea air exposure BL PREMIUM

Both Eskom and the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) have dismissed safety concerns raised by activists over the corrosion of the Koeberg nuclear plant containment wall, saying they are fully cognisant of the issue and the wall is constantly monitored.

The Koeberg Alert Alliance, a group of individuals and organisations concerned about the Koeberg reactors, brought an access to information request to Eskom in 2020 to compel it to provide documents on the state of the wall, after a tip-off from an insider. The report was provided to the group last week...