News & Fox / Numbers

Koeberg nuclear power station, by the numbers

The Koeberg nuclear power station outside Cape Town is 36 years old. It is Africa’s only nuclear plant

20 February 2020 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

PETER BRUCE: Bring me the head of Gwede Mantashe

He is doing the country and his constituency tremendous harm through obstinate policy positions in mining and in energy
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Mkhwebane faces mutiny from within
News & Fox
2.
EXCLUSIVE: No Mo: Shaik bows out
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
FW de Klerk: An acute case of memory loss
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Exclusive: Markus Jooste destroyed evidence ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Is ‘sabotage’ at Eskom a cover-up for state’s incompetence?

Opinion

Radioactive waste storage at Koeberg very close to full

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom would like constant stage 2 load-shedding

National

The world is changing its power mix. How does SA compare?

Features

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Cyril Ramaphosa’s multiplying falsehoods are hurting his ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.