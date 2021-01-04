Koeberg unit taken offline over leak
Generation capacity of 970MW will be offline until May just as power demand is expected to rise
04 January 2021 - 12:21
Unit 1 at the Koeberg nuclear power station has been taken offline as a result of an increasing leak rate, Eskom said.
In a statement on Monday, the utility said the unit had been taken offline when on Sunday afternoon “an increasing leak rate was observed on one of three steam generators in Unit 1”. This was confirmed by other plant measurement readings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now