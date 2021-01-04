National Koeberg unit taken offline over leak Generation capacity of 970MW will be offline until May just as power demand is expected to rise BL PREMIUM

Unit 1 at the Koeberg nuclear power station has been taken offline as a result of an increasing leak rate, Eskom said.

In a statement on Monday, the utility said the unit had been taken offline when on Sunday afternoon “an increasing leak rate was observed on one of three steam generators in Unit 1”. This was confirmed by other plant measurement readings...