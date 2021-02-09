National By-elections will now take place in May, IEC says Twenty-four ward by-elections have been postponed since the start of 2021 due to Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Court has authorised the postponement of by-elections scheduled to be held in March due to the continued Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that prohibit political activities.

This means no by-elections will be held in the first quarter of 2021, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) confirmed on Tuesday. ..