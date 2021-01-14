National Parties approach IEC about postponing local elections The possibility and feasibility of local elections in 2021 are questioned amid a rampant Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Political parties have asked the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to look at the possibility and feasibility of postponing local government elections for 2021 as Covid-19 infections mount.

The local elections are set to take place between August and November as the term of office of SA’s councils come to an end. ..