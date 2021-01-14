Parties approach IEC about postponing local elections
The possibility and feasibility of local elections in 2021 are questioned amid a rampant Covid-19
14 January 2021 - 17:44
Political parties have asked the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to look at the possibility and feasibility of postponing local government elections for 2021 as Covid-19 infections mount.
The local elections are set to take place between August and November as the term of office of SA’s councils come to an end. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now