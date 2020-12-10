ANC wins five new wards in by-elections
Governing party makes gains while retaining 12 wards, while the DA keeps six and loses two
10 December 2020 - 14:39
The ANC continues to make inroads in by-elections, picking up five new wards after voters went to the polls on Wednesday in the second round of by-elections since the start of the pandemic.
Twenty four by-elections were held across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces. The results come less than a year before SA will have its next local government elections in 2021...
