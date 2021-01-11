IEC asks electoral court to postpone January and February by-elections
For months gatherings were prohibited, which affects the holding of political activities required to ensure that elections are free and fair
11 January 2021 - 16:07
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has again asked the electoral court to postpone by-elections after restrictions on political activities were reintroduced as a result of a second wave of Covid-19 that is raging through SA.
The latest request to postpone these by-elections comes less than a year before SA has to have its next local government elections between August and November 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now