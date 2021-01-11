National IEC asks electoral court to postpone January and February by-elections For months gatherings were prohibited, which affects the holding of political activities required to ensure that elections are free and fair BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has again asked the electoral court to postpone by-elections after restrictions on political activities were reintroduced as a result of a second wave of Covid-19 that is raging through SA.

The latest request to postpone these by-elections comes less than a year before SA has to have its next local government elections between August and November 2021. ..