State Security Agency funded ANC factions, Loyiso Jafta tells Zondo commission
The acting director-general of the SSA also confirmed that a media organisation was funded by the SSA
26 January 2021 - 16:09
State Security Agency (SSA) money was used to fund factional political activities within the ANC, the acting director-general of the agency, Loyiso Jafta, said on Tuesday.
Jafta was giving evidence before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the commission of inquiry into state capture. He said one of the main issues he picked up at the agency was the politicisation of the SSA. That was quite evident in the types of projects the agency had run. ..
