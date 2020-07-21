National Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat to define Zondo commission The deputy chief justice needs to determine if these claims can be backed up with genuine evidence, or are simply part of a tactic of distraction BL PREMIUM

SA’s shadowy spy network has cast a very long shadow over deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture — from early evidence about “fake intelligence” reports being used to fire ministers and oust key Treasury officials — to former president Jacob Zuma’s claim that he was being targeted by foreign and apartheid spies intent on his political demise.

Now, former spy boss Arthur Fraser — named by The Mail and Guardian as the “spy who saved Zuma” for allegedly giving him the infamous spy tapes used to stop charges against him — has promised to reveal “state secrets” about presidents, judges and parliamentarians when he gives evidence at the inquiry. He has been portrayed as a crucial player in the alleged “capture” of state security structures. His advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, has told the commission that Fraser will file an affidavit detailing his submissions soon.