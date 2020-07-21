Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat to define Zondo commission
The deputy chief justice needs to determine if these claims can be backed up with genuine evidence, or are simply part of a tactic of distraction
SA’s shadowy spy network has cast a very long shadow over deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture — from early evidence about “fake intelligence” reports being used to fire ministers and oust key Treasury officials — to former president Jacob Zuma’s claim that he was being targeted by foreign and apartheid spies intent on his political demise.
Now, former spy boss Arthur Fraser — named by The Mail and Guardian as the “spy who saved Zuma” for allegedly giving him the infamous spy tapes used to stop charges against him — has promised to reveal “state secrets” about presidents, judges and parliamentarians when he gives evidence at the inquiry. He has been portrayed as a crucial player in the alleged “capture” of state security structures. His advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, has told the commission that Fraser will file an affidavit detailing his submissions soon.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now