Spooks set up a project to get cash to Jacob Zuma, inquiry hears
Panel told that David Mahlobo had a hand in it, minister Sydney Mufamadi tells Zondo commission
25 January 2021 - 19:22
The State Security Agency (SSA) had a project aimed at funnelling cash to former president Jacob Zuma via its former minister David Mahlobo, according to testimony presented to the Zondo commission by former minister Sydney Mufamadi on Monday.
Mufamadi, a safety & security minister from 1994 to 1999, was giving evidence before the commission, which is probing allegations of state capture. His testimony was mainly on the work done by the high-level review panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the SSA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now