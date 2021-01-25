National Spooks set up a project to get cash to Jacob Zuma, inquiry hears Panel told that David Mahlobo had a hand in it, minister Sydney Mufamadi tells Zondo commission BL PREMIUM

The State Security Agency (SSA) had a project aimed at funnelling cash to former president Jacob Zuma via its former minister David Mahlobo, according to testimony presented to the Zondo commission by former minister Sydney Mufamadi on Monday.

Mufamadi, a safety & security minister from 1994 to 1999, was giving evidence before the commission, which is probing allegations of state capture. His testimony was mainly on the work done by the high-level review panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the SSA...