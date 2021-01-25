LOCKDOWN RELIEF
Business and labour slam Ters ‘U-turn’
25 January 2021 - 05:09
Business and labour have accused the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of backtracking in talks over extending Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) wage protection to cover the current lockdown.
This comes little more than a week after what was initially described as positive discussions to restart the scheme to provide a softer landing for workers affected by the extended level 3 lockdown restrictions...
