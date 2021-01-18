Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: ANC might come to regret Cyril Ramaphosa’s bland blah-blah Like so many party leaders before him, the president continues to sit on the fence BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a sudden barrage of interviews to the media on Friday. The public has been moaning for months that the president never takes questions from the media when he updates the nation on the pandemic, making dramatic announcements only to disappear for several weeks afterwards. However, the interviews were not organised by his office in response to this, but by the ANC at Luthuli House.

If there is one thing — or perhaps it is the only thing — the ANC keeps a sharp eye on, it is its election prospects. While it has not been made public, the ANC has tracked below 50% nationally in opinion polls on numerous occasions over last year, according to those who track these things. Though this has happened before in Gauteng outside of an election cycle, this time the decline is deeper and wider. The ANC, which anticipates an election later in 2021, was getting out of the starting blocks early. The positive spin-off was some presidential access for some media. (S...