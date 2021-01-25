National Booze ban losses far outweigh the benefits of a prohibition, says study BL PREMIUM

The unintended consequences of an alcohol ban, which include the rapid rise of illicit liquor production and reduced tax revenue, far outweigh the efficacy of a prohibition, according to a new report by a US-based not-for-profit organisation.

The Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade’s (Tracit’s) members include AB InBev, the world’s biggest brewer, and Dutch beer maker Heineken...