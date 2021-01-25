Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Lethal cocktail threatens alcohol industry
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the fight against the booze ban
25 January 2021 - 14:38
With no end in sight to the alcohol ban and the numbers of Covid-19 infections on the decline in SA, Michael Avery speaks to Sibani Mngadi, chair of the SA Liquor Brandowners Association; Lucky Ntimane, convener of the National Liquor Traders Council; and Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA, about the fight against the booze ban.
Michael Avery discusses the fight against SA's alcohol ban.
