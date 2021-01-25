Companies / Retail & Consumer

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Lethal cocktail threatens alcohol industry

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the fight against the booze ban

25 January 2021 - 14:38 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HALDEN KROG
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HALDEN KROG

With no end in sight to the alcohol ban and the numbers of Covid-19 infections on the decline in SA, Michael Avery speaks to Sibani Mngadi, chair of the SA Liquor Brandowners Association; Lucky Ntimane, convener of the National Liquor Traders Council; and Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA, about the fight against the booze ban.

Michael Avery discusses the fight against SA's alcohol ban.

Bottling industry faces meltdown

Glassmakers plead for end to booze ban for home consumption
Opinion
1 day ago

Non-alcohol brands gain from booze ban

The value of the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market is anticipated to reach $30bn in 2025
Business
1 day ago

Unions slam Ramaphosa over booze ban

Unions slam the government for failing to consult, or consider alternatives, to sweeping booze ban
News & Fox
4 days ago

Booze ban: SAB lays off 550

Brewer suspends contracts of temporary workers as restriction on liquor sales bites
Business
1 day ago

Western Cape calls for booze ban to be lifted as infections decline

The province also wants beaches opened and the curfew relaxed as all key indicators point to Covid-19 having peaked
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Oppenheimers take huge bet on East ...
Companies / Property
2.
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke resigns
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Chinese miner Nkwe Platinum and BEE partner ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Healthy appetite for Woolworths food offsets ...
Companies
5.
Old Mutual reports surge in net client cash flows
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.