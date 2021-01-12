Gauteng better prepared for second wave, says premier
David Makhura says the province has added many more beds at hospitals and staff will be retained to cope with the crisis
12 January 2021 - 18:10
Gauteng is better prepared for the second wave of Covid-19 infections than it was for the first, premier David Makhura says.
The province is not yet at a level where hospitals are full, but case numbers have been increasing rapidly over the past seven days, Makhura told a media briefing on Monday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now