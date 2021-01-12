National Gauteng better prepared for second wave, says premier David Makhura says the province has added many more beds at hospitals and staff will be retained to cope with the crisis BL PREMIUM

Gauteng is better prepared for the second wave of Covid-19 infections than it was for the first, premier David Makhura says.

The province is not yet at a level where hospitals are full, but case numbers have been increasing rapidly over the past seven days, Makhura told a media briefing on Monday. ..